Michael F. Pfammatter, age 64, of Lake Forest, IL, and Lake Geneva, WI. Beloved husband of Mary Jo, nee Calderone; loving father of Michael (Angela), Anthony (Marilee), Jesse (Rachel), and Angela; devoted son of Marilyn and the late Fredrick; dear grandfather of Camille and Josephine; fond brother of Fredrick Jr. (Lori) and the late Victor (Shari). Visitation was Friday, June 21, 2019, at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, Skokie, IL, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church, Skokie. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.