July 3, 1965—January 15, 2020

Michael Scott Bruzan, 55, of Genoa, City, WI, passed away on January 15, 2020 in Rockford, IL. He was born on July 3, 1965 in Waukegan, IL to Florian and Charlotte (O’Brian) Bruzan.

Survivors include his father Florian (LuRae) Bruzan, son Daniel Bruzan, his daughters Valerie and Jamie Bruzan, and his sisters Julie Rush and Michelle (Tim) Stenberg.

He was preceded in death by his mother Charlotte Bruzan.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com

A private family service will be held at a later date.