Michael Vance

Michael Elliot Vance passed away Sunday, June 8, 2019, after enduring a prolonged illness.

Born in Chicago, on July 18, 1950, he attended St. Francis Catholic School, Centralenison elementaryr high and graduated from Badger High School in Lake Geneva. As an adult, he worked and traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada. Upon his return to Lake Ivanhoe in 1988 he worked for Gander Mountain in Wilmot and Kenosha, until his retirement in 2007.

Michael is survived by his son Noah Delemere, grandson Xavier St. Peters, three sisters, Robin, Joylyn and Linda Vance and two brothers Paul and Arthur Vance. He is preceded in death by his mother and father Gwendolyn A. and Ignatuis D. Vance.