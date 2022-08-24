Micheal "Mac" McBride

Micheal L. "Mac" McBride

Sept. 4, 1954 - Aug. 12, 2022

LAKE GENEVA - Micheal L. "Mac" McBride, 67, of the Lake Geneva area passed away on August 12, 2022, at Lakeland Nursing Home. Micheal, or Mac as he was known as, was born on September 4, 1954, to the late John and Dolores (Danals) McBride in Mansfield, OH. Mac is one of three boys that John and Dolores would have. Mac was a member of the graduating Class of 1972 from Bigfoot High School.

Mac was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corp. for which he served in.

On December 29, 1991, at St. Johns Church, in Elkhorn, WI, Mac was united into marriage to Dawn Marie Martin.

Mac was a big man, both in stature and within the community. Mac truly spent his life serving others. Mac worked at Trostell's and Peck and Weed. He retired from the Lake Geneva Fire Department at the rank of Captain, coached football at both Carthage College and Badger High School. Mac was also an Alderman, and a substitute teacher.

He held the diving record at Carthage College and loved to play golf, poker, and football. Mac even has a movie credit to his name helping to pilot the L.G.F.D. Airboat in Chain Reaction with Keanu Reeves.

Mac was an intimidating man who would melt at the sight of his grandchildren, and he loved them more than anything.

Mac is survived by his wife of 30 years, Dawn Marie; three children: Chelsie (Mikel) Koronkiewicz, John Michael (Becca Torgerson) McBride, and Michael Edward McBride; two grandchildren; Mia and Drake; and one brother, Timothy all survive. Mac was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dolores, and one brother, Patrick.

Services for Mac will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2:00 p..m at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. with a professional service walk through at 1:30. Military honors will be held at church.

To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

