Miles K. Meunier

1929-2020

HomeGoing Celebration of Miles K. Meunier. Miles was born in Sturgeon Bay on November 10, 1929 to the union of Alex J. Meunier and Mabel A. Meunier. Miles leave to rejoice at his homecoming his wife Mary A. Meunier; two children: Daniel J. Meunier and Alexandria Van Dan. Two children preceded his death: Miles John Meunier and Jenny Jo Meunier; sister Leona Lodie. Miles leaves seven grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, three nieces adn three nephews.

Perhaps you sent a lovely card, said a prayer or thought of us, the family of Miles Meunier gratefully acknowledges with sincere appreciation your many kind expressions of sympathy shown during the illness and death of our loved one. May God forever bless each of you.

“May I ever wal with Jesus, O’er the straight and narrow way, May His presence ever guid me, like a light to show me the way.

Jeasus helped me when in sickness, Hew has sparred me needless pain. Through may traps and pitfalls, led me safely day by day.

Let us trust our loving Saviour, for in Him we’ve found a friend. You will find he does not fail thee, He’s with me till the end.”—Miles Meunier

