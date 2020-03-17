1930—2020

Milton G. Windau, age 89, died Thursday afternoon, February 20, 2020 at the Bay of Burlington in Burlington, WI.

Milton Gifford Windau was born on June 15, 1930 in Oak Park, IL the son of the late Frederick L. and Mariette Gifford Windau.He moved to Genoa City at the age of 6. Milt was a graduate of the Genoa City High School Class of 1948. On September 25, 1954 at the Genoa City Bible Church, Milt was united in marriage to Carol Jean Neuhaus. They lived in Genoa City for many years before moving to Mesa, AZ from 2006 until moving back to Genoa City in 2010.

Milt served his country as a PFC in the US Army from May 8, 1951 until discharge on April 24, 1953. He served overseas and earned the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal and the Meritorious Unit Citation. He was honored to do the Honor Flight to Washington, DC on October 24, 2015.

Milt worked as a finish carpenter for MaGill-Welkos in Elkhorn for 18 years. He attended the Calvary Community Church in Williams Bay.

Milt was a member of the Sponholtz-Deignan American Legion Post #183 in Genoa City. He held a first- class License for Ham radios. He enjoyed building furniture and clocks. He also enjoyed singing in church, deer hunting, collecting guns and fishing.