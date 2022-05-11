Jan. 1, 1944—May 3, 2022

GENOA CITY—Nancy Lee Summers, 78, of Genoa City passed to eternal life on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Geneva Lake Manor.

Nancy was born on January 1, 1944 to Martin and Loretta (Kelly) Schneider in Chicago, IL. Nancy married Larry Summers on January 8, 1970 in Chicago, IL.

Nancy is survived by her husband; children: Robert (Deanne Beattie) Summers, Robin (Shawn) Ostrander; grandchildren: Brandon Buffa, Rachel (Taylor) Barnes, Leah Foltman, Riley, Casey and Wyatt Summers; and great-grandson Lincoln Barnes; sisters-in-law: Carol Erickson, Pamela (Verlyn) Cook and Debra Summers. Preceded in death by her parents and siblings. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Nancy was a Surgical Nurse at Resurrection Hospital in Park Ridge, IL and for 37 years and a Nurse at Hillcrest Nursing Home in Twin Lakes, WI.

Visitation will be held at the Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home-Steinke Chapel, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, WI on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. A second Celebration of Life will also be held later in September. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.