1930—2020

Norma L. Geraci (nee: Johnson) of Lake Geneva, WI passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her residence. Norma was born on February 17,1930 in Chicago, IL. Loving daughter of the late Harry and Norma (McKenzie) Johnson. She was married in Waterloo, IA on June 24, 1950 to Joseph Geraci and honeymooned in Lake Geneva WI. Norma was a retired teacher of Chicago Public Schools and was voted teacher of the year. Her retirement celebration was held on the cruise ship “Odyssey” at Navy Pier sponsored by the Chicago Board of Education. Norma was the past president of a foundation that raised funds for mentally handicap children. She was also a class colleague of former Chicago Mayor Jane Bryne. Norma was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan and attended the 1945 World Series.

Norma moved to Lake Geneva in 1990 as her husband Joe was involved in the development of the Geneva National Golf Club. Norma was involved with the needy families and her home was the central drop off point for groceries and gifts. She was also involved in the Lake Geneva Lioness Club, Fontana Garden Club, Book Club, Bunco Club. She enjoyed golf and loved to cook and entertain. She was an adventurer that loved to travel. Norma’s passion and energy touched all that knew her.