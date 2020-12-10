Obituary: Annie Beth (Erikson) Bernhardt

1925—2020

Annie Beth (Avery) Erikson-Bernhardt age 95 of Sturgeon Bay, WI died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Oak Creek, WI.

The former Annie Beth Avery was born on July 28, 1925 to the late Kenneth and Marion Bailey Avery in New London, CT. She attended Pleasant Valley Grade School and Fitch High School. She met the love of her life, Edwin Erikson while he was serving in the U.S. Navy stationed at the Naval Base in Groton, CT. They married on July 7, 1945. After his Naval Service, they moved to Genoa City, WI to begin a milk hauling business. They raised 3 children, Lynn (Scott) Brunswick of Sturgeon Bay, WI, Wayne (Luanne) Erikson of Twin Lakes, WI and Kenneth (Joy) Erikson of Wellington, FL.

She was a very active community member, volunteering as a Den Mother, driver and athletic supporter for the baseball teams, active member of the Sponholtz Deignan American Legion Auxilliary and a member of the Genoa City United Church of Christ in Genoa City. Beth also cared for her mother, her in-laws and many other extended family members.