Obituary: Frank Chesen, Sr. of Pell Lake dies at 101 on Veterans Day, once was a professional Nash test driver

Aug. 8, 1920—Nov. 11, 2021

PELL LAKE—Frank G. Chesen, Sr. proud to be a 70 year long resident of Pell Lake, WI until his death on November 11, 2021 at the age of 101. Frank G. Chesen, Sr. will be remembered as a selfless leader whose life in retirement revolved around doing for others. Many will remember him as a beloved man who earned respect for his commitment, compassion and civic charity.

Born August 8, 1920 in Chicago, IL to Rose and Anton Chesen, he grew up liking cars and machines and taught himself how to repair and care for anything that was mechanical or electrical. He was a proud graduate of Lane Technical High School in Chicago and went on to serve in the US Army as a Sergeant and was honorably discharged after being injured during a training exercise prior to the start of WWII.

His life was filled with a varied and interesting assortment of employment positions. He worked for USPS as a mail delivery person, Salerno-Magowan Bakery as a route salesperson, Montgomery Ward as an in store salesperson, Nash/Rambler as a professional test driver, owner and operator of Chesen’s Standard Oil Service Station in Richmond, IL, and finally retired after 20+ years with American Motors. In addition, he ran a percolation test business and was assigned to Bloomfield Township Assessor position for two terms.

Frank married Elinor (Yourg) in Chicago in 1942 and they were happily married for 78 years. In 1949, they moved to Pell Lake. Frank and Elinor had five children. The first child, Russell, passed away at age 18 months of pneumonia. The next three children were boys: Frank, Jr. lives with his wife Sue in Camdenton, MO, Jeff and his wife Jane reside in Prescott, AZ, William “Bill” and his wife Diana reside in Punta Gordo, FL. Their last child born was finally a girl, Carol, but she died at age eight. They are blessed with four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Frank and Elinor are one of the founding families of Trinity Lutheran Church of Pell Lake and their commitment and many contributions of service and leadership through the years have helped this church survive in the lean times and grow and thrive to now be a bright and shining light in their community.

Frank was honored and oldest member of the Masonic Lodge of Lake Geneva. It seemed to his family that nothing came between him and his attendance at all activities and meetings. His commitment to the Masonic brotherhood was most important to him. Frank was a volunteer community organizer and leader representing Modern Woodmen which provided financial support for the targeted actions like assisting selected lower income families with their purchase of basic necessities and for organizing and actively supporting community events and civic projects completed throughout the Pell Lake area. He was also known in the area as the “Picnic Table Guy”, having built over 50+ tables, several that he donated to the Property Owners Associations which are located throughout the common area of Pell Lake today.

He was a great man who will be missed by his family and many in the Pell Lake community that he loved.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at RidgeStone Assisted Living Community in Elkhorn for their compassionate and professional care for Frank and Elinor the past few years.

Funeral Services were held Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, W775 Geranium Rd. Visitation was held from 12:00 PM until the time of services at the church. Burial at Bloomfield Cemetery to follow services. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com.

The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Genoa City, WI is assisting the family.

Frank Chesen, 101, served in the U.S. Army, worked for Montgomery Ward as an in store salesperson, Nash/Rambler as a professional test driver, owner and operator of Chesen’s Standard Oil Service Station in Richmond, IL, and finally retired after 20+ years with American Motors.