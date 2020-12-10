Obituary: Kathleen Elizabeth Williams

1940-2020

WILLIAMS BAY - Kathleen Elizabeth Williams, age 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 29, 2020 at Fairhaven Retirement Community in Whitewater where she had been receiving superb care with Alzheimer's dementia. Kathy was born in Milwaukee on Nov. 5, 1940, the only child of Max M. and Edith H. (Lapp) Fiedler. Her father tragically died when she was 8 and Kathy was raised by her strong and independent mother.

Kathy graduated from Washington High School in Milwaukee, attended the University of Wisconsin (Madison) and graduated from the University of Wisconsin (Whitewater) with a teaching degree. After teaching social studies for a short time at Delavan-Darien High School, Kathy started a nursery/child care business called The Corral, and later became a supervisor with the Walworth County Department of Social Services. Kathy married David Barrett Williams on September 11, 1971, and they settled in to the family home built by David's grandparents adjacent to the Yerkes Observatory grounds in 1902. Two sons, Benjamin and Frost were born in 1973 and 1975, respectively. After marriage Kathy co-founded a nautical antique business and competitive swim shop called The Wharf in Fontana and, in 1990, founded a woman's swimwear business known as Dockside Swim and Surf in Lake Geneva. She retired in 2010.