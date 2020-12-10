Obituary: Matthew Gene Scheffler

Matthew Gene Scheffler, age 40, went down swinging surrounded by family on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at his home overlooking Geneva Lake in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, after years of tirelessly fighting and pushing his body and mind to their limits.

As the baby of four siblings, and in true youngest child form, he was the consummate instigator. He was witty, street smart, and resourceful—characteristics that, among many others, made him such a tremendous success in life.

He was a scholar athlete alumnus of Springfield High School (Illinois) and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where he received a full scholarship for football while simultaneously earning his Civil Engineering degree and MBA. He worked as a civil engineer for Knight E/A, where he also served as the resident commissioner for office fantasy leagues and considered many of his colleagues to be close friends.

In July 2014, Matt married Eileen (Green) Scheffler in County Mayo, Ireland. Together they shared three sweet, hilarious, and curious children: Maura (5), Laird (3) and Brennan (1). His greatest joys were watching his kids swim, as well as traveling the world, dancing at weddings, planning epic gameday events, selling tickets, sending text GIFs, and sitting on the front porch listening to music.