Obituary: Michael L. Grunden

Michael L. Grunden, 60 yrs, of Elkhorn, WI, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Michael was born on November 8, 1960 to Don and Helen (Erickson) Grunden.

He is survived by his Son Connor Grunden, Mother Helen, Sister Julie (Robert) Predmore, Niece Devin Seitz, Step-Children Rodney Whetlow and Marsha Button and Grandson Brantley Whetlow. Preceded in death by his father Don. Also Survived by Aunts, Uncle, Cousins, other relatives and many friends.