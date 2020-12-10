Obituray: Kenneth R. Cramer

1942 - 2020

Kenneth R. Cramer ,78, of Lake Geneva, passed to eternal life on Friday December 4, 2020 at Burlington Memorial Hospital. Ken was born August 29, 1942 to Raymond and Eleanor (Lechert) Cramer in Chicago, IL. Ken married Patricia A. Fell on June 19, 1965 in Chicago, IL.

Ken retired from Chicago and Northwestern Railroad. Member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Ken was a 3rd Degree member of Lake Geneva Knights of Columbus Council 1647 and 4th Degree Member of Bishop Boylan Assembly #198 in Woodstock, IL.

Ken is survived by his wife and children Jim (Lori), Pam Floyd and Andy (Michelle), grandchildren Emily, Noah (Megan) and Abby Floyd, Jake, Jessica, Alex, Adrien, Aaron and Lily Cramer, great-granddaughter Finley Floyd. Preceded in death by his parents. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Memorials can be made in Ken's Honor to the Geneva Lake Museum. Due to Covid-19 a Visitation and Mass of Christian will be held in Spring of 2021 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home in Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Cramer family.