Patricia A. Kohler, 82 yrs. Longtime resident of Delavan and currently of Eagle River. Passed to eternal life on Sunday, May 17th, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Private Family visitation was held at the funeral home. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.
Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Kohler Family.
