July 17, 1959—June 11, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—Perry C. McKittrick passed away suddenly on June 11, 2022. He was at his beloved cabin at the time. He was born on July 17, 1959 at Lakeland Hospital to the late Kilbourn “Kip” and Mary McKittrick.

He was a life long resident of Lake Geneva and fished the heck out of Geneva Lake. He took great pride in catching an inland lakes state record brown trout on May 7, 1984 on Geneva Lake. The exact location will never be disclosed. He was married July 14, 1984 but that was second place to his state record fish. His state record has lasted all this time, and so did his marriage to Leslie McKittrick.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Leslie (Stuart) McKittrick. She spoiled that guy because he made her laugh every day. Perry is also survived by his brother Steve (Sharon Brunner) McKittrick; sister Sally (Darwin) Kavanaugh; and nephews.

When Perry wasn’t fishing, he was hunting. When he wasn’t doing that, he was trying out new recipes for the fish and game he brought home. He was a good man and will be missed by many people.

Services for Perry are pending at this time.