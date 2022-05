WEST ALLIS - Peter Papa, 86, of West Allis, passed to eternal life at his residence on May 21, 2022.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Mother of Perpetual Help Parish, 2322 South 106th Street, West Allis, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with a mass of Christian Burial to follow at noon.