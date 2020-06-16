Quintin “Q” Herdt, age 22, of Princeton, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident. He was born on December 26, 1997, in Elkhorn, WI, a son of Michael and Jaquanett (Mercier) Herdt. Quintin attended Princeton High School and graduated in 2016. He went on to further his education at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point, recently graduating with a bachelor’s degree in health science. He was currently waiting on graduate school to obtain his master’s degree in athletic training.

Q had a love of sports and was a gym enthusiast “Power and Performance.” While in high school he participated in baseball, football, and wrestling. While wrestling, he had a knee injury but continued to help the wrestling team. He developed an interest in athletic training following his wrestling injury. Quintin also enjoyed the outdoors, as he was an avid hunter. Being part of the Princeton community, he joined the Princeton Volunteer Fire Department as a junior fire fighter. Q was a very sociable person, always willing to lend a hand and help someone out. During his summer breaks from school and when he could, he worked for Jachthuber and Sons Roofing of Princeton.