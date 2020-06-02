Raymond A. Kawalec

Born in Burlington, Wisconsin on August 3, 1967, he was the son of Richard and Louise (nee Grudek) Kawalec. His early life was spent in Burlington, where he graduated from Burlington High School. Ray worked for LDV for 28 years in several different roles and enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending sporting events, and his dogs. He was quick to smile and always had a story or a joke to share. His greatest enjoyment in life came from spending time with his son, Seth.