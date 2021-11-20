Remembering Bruce Johnson, former Badger English, journalism teacher and Regional News columnist

May 5, 1927—Nov. 4, 2021

LAKE GENEVA—Bruce David Johnson, 94, Lake Geneva, passed away at Geneva Lake Manor on Thursday, November 4, 2021. He was born on May 5, 1927 in Fennimore (Grant County), WI to Elmer and Mattie (Napp) Johnson. He graduated from Fennimore High School in 1945, then served in the U.S. Navy. After his naval service, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, earning a degree in the Dairy Industry.

He married Beverly Jeanne Adkins on June 20, 1951 in Fennimore. Following additional military service, this time in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in Kobe, Japan, he then earned a second degree in English and Education at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. During their early years together, Bruce and Bev lived in Fennimore, Platteville, and Osseo WI. In 1958, they moved to Lake Geneva where they made their home and spent the rest of their lives.

Mr. Johnson was a faculty member at Badger High School for 28 years, retiring in 1986. He taught English and Journalism, and was advisor of the student newspaper. He created the “Projects” which were viewed during Badger’s graduations from 1961-1985.

Bruce was an avid reader, photographer, music lover, traveller, and writer. Over the years he was a featured columnist in The Week and the Lake Geneva Regional News. He enjoyed historical and genealogical adventures to all parts of the country, as well as to Germany and Norway. He documented his family, friends and students through photos and his writings. His first book, And Gladly Would He Teach and Learn, was published in 2020. Bruce enjoyed walking, whether it was to and from school or out taking pictures of local landmarks or nature with his Nikon camera.

Bruce is survived by his five children: Diane (Jim) Foster, San Antonio, TX, Debbie (Jim) Ipsen, Pleasant Prairie, WI, Dorie (Steve) Boetcher, Eau Claire, WI, David (Nieves) Johnson, Gurnee, IL, Denise Johnson, Elkhorn; seven grandchildren: Matt (Angela) Foster, Katy, TX, Erin (David) Provazek, Bryan, TX, James Andrew (Sarah) Foster, San Antonio, TX, Ross Ipsen, El Paso, TX, Tim (Elissa) Ipsen, Pleasant Prairie, WI, Lindsay (Scott) Thalacker, Los Alamos, NM, and Ashley (Eric) Collins, Arvada, CO; nine great-grandchildren: Leslie, David, Lauren and Kristen Provazek, Emily and Alice Foster, Elise Thalacker, Monty Collins and Emory Ipsen; sister-in-law Shirley Kreul, Clovis, CA; and brother-in-law Greg (Margie) Adkins, Woodman, WI; his cousins and nephews; and many friends, including former students.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Beverly; his parents; two sisters, Inez Jean and Carol; and brother Clyde.

First visitation was held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the FUNERAL HOME, 515 Center St., Lake Geneva and a second visitation at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva from 10:00 a.m. until funeral services at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 with Pastor Sara VanDeBerg officiating.

Memorials may be made in Bruce’s name to: VIP Services, 811 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn, WI 53121 and Immanuel Lutheran Church, 700 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Johnson Family.