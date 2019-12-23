Rev. Roger Harris

Roger Dale Harris, of Walworth, was born August 21, 1951 in De Queen, Arkansas to Arlis and Flora (Mounts) Harris. He passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 28 at 12:00 PM at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 111 Fremont St., Walworth. The family will be receiving friends at church from 10:00 AM until the time of service.