Aug. 2, 1934—March 31, 2022

WALWORTH—Richard J. Kahl was born August 2, 1934 in Chicago to Arthur and Catherine (Drabek) Kahl. He passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Williams S. Middleton Memorial Veteran’s Hospital in Madison.

Richard graduated Badger High School in Lake Geneva in 1953. He enlisted in the Army that same year and was honorable discharged in 1955. When he returned from the service, he enrolled in Chicago Barber College in October of 1956 and graduated in October 1957. During that time, he married Margaret (Cairns) Kahl on July 6, 1957. Rich was a Barber in both Walworth, WI and IL for many years.

After this, in the early 70’s, Rich became a salesman of motorcycle parts and accessories. He retired from his salesman job in 1996. He then drove for Walworth County VIP Services. Once he officially retired from that he became the “unofficial greeter” at many local businesses because he was willing to strike up a conversation with anyone and anytime.

Rich is survived by his children: Scott (Susan) Kahl, Kristine Stahl, and Mike (Rita) Kahl; and their mother Margaret Kahl; grandchildren: James (Maggie) Stahl, Danyel Kahl-Vance, Erik Kahl, Alan (Carrie) Stahl, and Lucas Kahl; great-grandchildren: Vincent Stahl, Andrew Stahl, Henry Stahl, and Gloria Stahl.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Art (Darlene) Kahl and Robert (Lorraine) Kahl.

A private Funeral Mass will be said at St. Benedicts Catholic Church in Fontana.

Burial will be at Walworth Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be given to the Walworth Fire and Rescue, 227 N. Main St., Walworth, WI 53184

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.