Richard Raymond Koehler

Dec. 10, 1931—May 17, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—Richard Koehler, 90, of Lake Geneva, WI passed away on May 17, 2022. Richard was born in Potosi, WI but spent most of his childhood growing up in Lancaster, WI as the eldest child of Oscar and Helen (Kelly) Koehler.

Richard served two years in the US Army 1953-1955. He finished his college education at the University of Platteville graduating with a Masters in Education. He married Mary Blum at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glen Haven, WI in 1955.

The couple spent the next couple years in Cuba City, WI where Richard taught high school English and Latin. In 1961 they moved to Lake Geneva, WI where Richard taught English and Latin at Badger High School until he retired in 1991.

Along with teaching, Richard enjoyed coaching the girl’s tennis team.You could find him on the courts or at most home football and basketball games working at a booth while enjoying the games.

Richard was an active member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He loved playing cards (bridge being his favorite), music, reading, driving and spending time on the Mississippi River. He wrote in a journal everyday with little tidbits about everything from the weather, what he did that day or even critiquing the latest book he finished.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Helen, brothers Clement and Dennis and three infant siblings. He is survived by his wife Mary of 66 years; daughter Susan (Koehler) Braun of Las Vegas; daughter Carrie Koehler of Lake Geneva; and grandchildren: Joshua Braun (Gabriela) and Patricia Blythe both of Las Vegas; along with great-grandchildren: Kaleb and Kaley.

A memorial mass will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers a donation in Richard’s name can be made to either Inspiration Ministries, PO Box 948, Walworth, WI 53184 or VIP Services, 811 E. Geneva, Elkhorn, WI 53121. Links have been provided on the funeral homes website at www.derrickfuneralhome.com. To post an online condolence please visit the funeral homes website.

