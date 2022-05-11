 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LAKE GENEVA—Robbie C. Schramski, 52, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away at his residence on May 1, 2022. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, is proudly serving the family.

