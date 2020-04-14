Robert B. Campbell

Rob was a man with a great capacity to love his fellow humans. He devoted his professional life to helping people overcome their mental, emotional and behavioral struggles. His easy disposition and wisdom made him an indispensable therapist and a trusted friend to many of his clients. His students at Aurora University, where he served as an associate professor of social work, and his colleagues at CA Counseling and Consulting, where he served as executive director, were blessed to have been taught and mentored by him.

To know Rob on a personal level, was to know a most creative and multifaceted soul. He was a man of passion—of many passions in fact. Rob was a well-respected (and highly feared) poker player, a baker, a stained-glass lamp maker, a gnome crafter and a prolific note writer. He excelled in gymnastics, had a black belt in Judo, knew just how to snag a trout with a fly and enjoyed working with leather, wood and glass. Rob loved to be outside. Given a choice on how to travel, he would choose his Indian motorcycle, a fishing boat, a speedboat or even a bobcat tractor. Rob was also an avid and skilled treasure hunter. Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, auctions, and any garage sale held great potential. Neighbors who previously had not given Rob much attention never quite looked at him the same way after meandering through one of his famous garage sales.