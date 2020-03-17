1957—2020

Robert “Bob” Haneman, age 62 years, passed away to eternal life surrounded by his loving family at his residence in Lake Geneva, WI on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Bob was born in Chicago, IL on June 5, 1957 to the late Henry and Rose (Arvia) Haneman. He married Frances (Ascolani) on May 4, 1985 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Hazel Crest, IL.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife Fran, his loving children Tony, Rob and Rick (Fiancée Brittany Kent), his siblings Bill (Julie), Susan (Frank) Woerner and Carol Ziemniak. Preceded in death by his parents. Also survived by sisters in law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Bob was a retired Program Manager for Northrop-Grumman Corporation. He loved to entertain family and friends by his wonderful cooking and his annual Beer Fest that he looked forward to every year.

Bob worked with the confirmation students at both St. Catherine of Sienna in West Dundee, IL and St. Francis de Sales in Lake Geneva, WI. Bob also loved to play tennis and was a member of the Lake Geneva Tennis Club. He was also member of the St. Francis de Sales Arimathean Ministry and Lake Geneva Knights of Columbus Council #1647.

Visitation will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (515 Center Street) on Thursday March 19, 2020 from 4-8pm with a vigil service at 7:30PM. Visitation will continue on Friday March 20, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church (148 West Main Street) from 9:30am until 10:45am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am, with Father Mark Danczyk officiating. Interment to follow at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is Proudly serving the Haneman family.