1934—2020

Robert “Bob” Hayes, 86, of Williams Bay, WI, passed away Friday July 3, 2020 at Golden Years Nursing Home in Lake Geneva.

He was born in Bluefield, West Virginia on March 29, 1934 the son of the late Victor and Elizabeth (Bolen) Hayes and grew up in Streater, IL. He earned his BS degree in Aeronautical Engineering at Purdue University and his MS degree in Engineering Mechanics at St. Louis University.

Bob was a pilot in the U.S. Navy. He was based in Norfolk, Virginia for 5 years of active duty and flew out of N.A.S. Glenview for 17 years in the reserves. He retired in October of 1984 with the rank of Captain.

After active duty, he worked as a design engineer for McDonnellAircraft in St. Louis, MO. He was instrumental in the design and development of the crew stations for the Gemini, Skylab F4, F15 and F18 airplanes and spacecraft. He also worked at B.F. Goodrich Aerospace inn Grand Rapids, MI in the Military Marketing and Sales Department, retiring in 1995.

Paul Ryan asked Bob to be a board member on the 1st District Congressional Veterans Advisory Board.He wanted Bob to keep him informed about any military contracts being discussedfor Wisconsin Companies and any problems that our troops are having as mentioned in his military reports and magazines.