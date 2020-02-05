December 30, 1939—January 27, 2020

Robert F. Martin, Sr. 80, of Lake Geneva, WI passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born on December 30, 1939 in Alden, Illinois son to the late Russell and Rowena (Knull) Martin.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Robert married Barbara Sennett on March 10, 1962 in Harvard, IL, she preceded him in death in 2008. He was an avid fan of baseball and coached many teams over the years.

Robert was the loving dad of David Martin, Allen (Roberta) Martin, Robert (Connie) Martin, Jr. and Cindy (Ron) Nordmeyer. He was the loving granddad of Crystal, Douglas, Christopher, Patricia, Cody, Heather, Sara and Olivia; and great-granddad to Bentley, Emma, Colton, Aleigha and CJ. He is also survived by his brothers Ronnie (Shirley), Kenny (Cathy) and Richard; sisters Rosemary (Chuck), Rita (Bob), Arlene and Bonnie (Jim), nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends

. Robert is preceded in death by his wife, parents and infant brother Russell.

A visitation was held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home on Friday, January 31, 2020, and service on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Burial followed at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.