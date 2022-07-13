June 29, 1944—July 4, 2022

FONTANA—Robert James Jonas was born June 29, 1944 in Des Plaines, IL to Clarence and Sophie (Chabrezek) Jonas. He passed away July 4, 2022 following a battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) with his family surrounding him in love at home in Fontana, WI.

First in his family to go to college, Bob attended Northern Illinois University on a wrestling scholarship and continued to be a competitive athlete for most of his life. After finishing his undergraduate studies, Bob was drafted during the Vietnam War, proud to serve his country in the Army. He then earned his MBA and joined the NIU Executive Club.

Bob built a business consulting executives of small to midsize companies; he was still advising clients right up until his diagnosis. Ultimately, though, Bob considered his greatest legacy to be his daughters and grandchildren, and loving them to be his greatest purpose. This calling grew naturally from Bob’s deep faith, which spurred him to generously share the story of God’s love in Christ with anyone who crossed his path.

Bob was in love with his wife of 53 years, Dixie Jonas; adored his daughters: Jennifer (Peter) Walhout and Margaret (Seth) Dietrich; was proud of his grandchildren: Jacob (Anne Tyler), Nathan (fiancee Nicole), Abigail, Samuel, Elizabeth, and Isaiah James. He is survived by his brother Ken Jonas; nephew Larry Niedert; and niece Janet Carter. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his older sisters, Betty and Bonnie.

A memorial service will be held on July 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Anchor Covenant Church, 1229 Park Row, Lake Geneva, WI 53147.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Anchor Covenant Church (anchorcovenant.org) or to the WI ALS Chapter (als.org/wisconsin/donate).

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.