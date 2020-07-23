Robert Jensen Hummel

He was born in Chicago, Illinois to Robert John and Thelma (Jensen) Hummel.He attended Oak Park and River Forest High School where he was known for his prowess on the OPRF gridiron and where he went on his first date with Juliana at the Shamrock Shuffle. He attended the University of Kansas his freshman year where he joined Sigma Chi Fraternity and, subsequently, attended Northwestern University. He graduated Northwestern in 1957 with a Bachelor of Arts in Business.He launched his career in the road construction/concrete business in Chicago, which led him to Huron Cement in Grand Rapids and Detroit, Michigan. He transitioned to the energy business where he was the Director of Marketing for Michigan Consolidated Gas Company.From there he moved on to become the President of Coastal Coal Sales and an executive board member of Coastal Corporation. Eventually he ran his own firm, Coal Management Inc., where he brokered coal for numerous European power utilities and meandered throughout Europe with Juliana. He loved his career, meeting people from all over the world, negotiating with different cultures, dining in fine restaurants, enjoying vintage wines, collecting burgees from yacht clubs and visiting historic sites, all the while developing a “quality layer of fat.”Nothing made him happier, however, than returning home to his family.