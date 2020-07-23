1935—2020
Robert Jensen Hummel, 85, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.He was the husband of Juliana Traut Hummel, his loving wife of 63 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four sons Robert (Cynthia), William (Julie), John (Louise) and Eric (Julie) and grandchildren Brooke (Yellen), Natalie, Alison, Alexandra, Amy, Claudia, Peter, Matthew, Elise, Christopher, Richard, Patrick and Jack.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois to Robert John and Thelma (Jensen) Hummel.He attended Oak Park and River Forest High School where he was known for his prowess on the OPRF gridiron and where he went on his first date with Juliana at the Shamrock Shuffle. He attended the University of Kansas his freshman year where he joined Sigma Chi Fraternity and, subsequently, attended Northwestern University. He graduated Northwestern in 1957 with a Bachelor of Arts in Business.He launched his career in the road construction/concrete business in Chicago, which led him to Huron Cement in Grand Rapids and Detroit, Michigan. He transitioned to the energy business where he was the Director of Marketing for Michigan Consolidated Gas Company.From there he moved on to become the President of Coastal Coal Sales and an executive board member of Coastal Corporation. Eventually he ran his own firm, Coal Management Inc., where he brokered coal for numerous European power utilities and meandered throughout Europe with Juliana. He loved his career, meeting people from all over the world, negotiating with different cultures, dining in fine restaurants, enjoying vintage wines, collecting burgees from yacht clubs and visiting historic sites, all the while developing a “quality layer of fat.”Nothing made him happier, however, than returning home to his family.
Everyone knows he was one of a kind and he worked hard at being that way. Some people are forgettable, not R.J. Hummel.We mourn the loss of an Elgin Club legend who designed its burgee and visited via the “Cocktail One” golf cart. He was a true conservative patriarch with intelligence and a stern and direct manner. However, underneath, he was charming with a unique sense of wit which he shared widely. He had a broad knowledge of history, business and mechanics serving as a teacher and mentor to his sons, nephews, nieces, grandchildren and their friends. These attributes will live on in his family forever.
Private funeral services were arranged by Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva.
Donations in his name can be made to Holiday Home Camp (lakegenevafreshair.org) or The Time Is Now To Help (timeisnowtohelp.org). Links have been provided on the funeral home’s website for your convenience.
To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.
Derrick Funeral Home is more than honored to be assisting the Hummel family
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.