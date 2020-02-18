1941—2020

Robert Keller 78, of Lake Ivanhoe passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Aurora Zilber Family Hospice Facility in Wauwatosa, WI. Robert was born on May 5, 1941 in Linden, Alabama son of the late Moses and Mary M. (Withspoon) Keller, Sr. He married Sandra D. Clark on April 17, 1993 in Wisconsin.

Surviving Robert is his wife Sandra; children Derrick Carter, Thelma D. Smiley, Robert J. Smiley and Dontra Williams; grandchildren Velencia, Shakeya, Latajia, Nicholas, Barry, Deontee, Domonique, Ashley, Jyeir, Bryce and Marco; as well as 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Ida Ruth, Florence Mae, Charlie Keller and Mattie Jean; nieces, nephews, other relative and many friends. Robert is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Moses Jr., Mary Melissa, Isaac Keller, Jack Keller, Roosevelt Keller, James Keller and Melinda Ann.

Visitation will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (515 Center Street, Lake Geneva) on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.