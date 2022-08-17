July 13, 1930—Aug. 9, 2022

FONTANA—Robert L. Stevenson was born July 13, 1930 in Fontana to Robert B. and Alice B. (Utesch) Stevenson. He passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, WI.

Robert was a lifelong friend and resident of Fontana. He served on the Fontana Village Board and was a member of the Fontana Fire and Rescue Squad. He was a school bus driver for many years as well as a Postman for Fontana. Robert was a lifelong patriot serving in the US Navy.

Robert is survived by his wife Margaret (Fleming); children: Robert Stevenson, Todd Stevenson, Karmen (Marvin) Lindahl-Miller, and Scott Lindahl; grandchildren: Mark (Kristi) Vuksanovich, Alyssa (Aaron) Bibbee, Emily Stevenson, Nicole Lindahl, and Clarissa Lindahl; a sister-in-law Linda Stevenson; as well as nephews: Charlie Stevenonson and Dean Loth.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Jean (Philip) Harvey and brother Jack Stevenson.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Community Church of Fontana, 275 Kinzie Ave., Fontana from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Walworth Cemetery.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.