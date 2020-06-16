× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1921—2020

Robert Lyle Trickey, 98, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away very peacefully on Saturday May 2nd, 2020 from COPD at Geneva Lake Manor. He flew to heaven and is another angel of the Lord.

Robert was Born at home in Millard, WI to Dick and Bessie “Beer” Trickey on September 1st, 1921.He grew up in Millard and attended Millard State Grade School.He worked with his father on sugar Creek Township roads. He served in the Airforce Division of the Army as an airplane mechanic from 1942 to 1946 in World War II at Iwo Jima and stateside also.

After his being discharged, he worked at several different farms around Millard. In 1950, Robert work at the Buick car dealership in Lake Geneva as an auto body repair man. He worked there until 1959 when he went to Delavan to work at Wailing and Cutting Chevy, Olds, Cadillac, which later was Crest Chevy and Cadillac dealership as an auto body repairman.

On March 15, 1952 he married Darlene Doris Meyer from Millard at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Whitewater. Both became members of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva, WI. They were married 68 years.

Robert retired in 1991. He and his wife Darlene did some traveling. He enjoyed going to the EAA shows in Oshkosh, WI.