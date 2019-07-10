Robert Myslis

Robert Samuel Myslis, age 90, died peacefully on June 23, 2019, in Edina, MN, after a brief decline. Formerly of Highland Park, IL. Bob was born in 1929 in Evanston, IL to Samuel Myslis and Mary Jedzejczyk. He lived in Chicago until age eight, then moved to Walworth County, WI where he lived and worked on dairy farms. He boarded in Lake Geneva to attend Badger High School, graduating in 1947. He earned a B.A. in Journalism from UW Madison. During college he joined the U.S. Army ROTC. He served in Korea from 1952-1954, Second Lieutenant, F Co. 86th Regiment, 10th Infantry Div. Upon return he studied Polish at the Army Language School in Monterey, CA. He married fellow Lake Geneva H.S. alumna Deirdre Allen in 1955. Their first child, Laura, was born in Frankfurt, Germany, where Bob was stationed in Army Intelligence. In Germany they bought a Bechstein grand piano, as Deirdre had a Bachelor of Music degree in piano performance and wanted to teach piano.
Upon return from Germany, Bob turned to civilian work but remained in the Army Reserve, attaining the rank of Major. In 1963 he moved his family to Ft. Bragg, NC for 2 years in Army Intelligence, earning the Bronze Star Medal. Upon return from Ft. Bragg, he settled his family (now 4 daughters) in Highland Park, working as Public Relations Director for St. Francis Hospital in Evanston; then the Daniel Edelman public relations firm in Chicago, and later the Aaron D. Cushman firm.
Bob and Deirdre loved traveling and camping with their girls. Bob’s greatest passion was classical music, which sustained him til the end. He was a discerning collector of vinyl recordings; he was an audiophile and built his own stereo speakers which lasted for decades. Listening to Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 or Puccini’s La Bohème brought tears to his eyes.
Tragically, in the prime of his life, Bob was in a car accident that resulted in a Traumatic Brain Injury. Although he had to leave the profession he excelled in, he continued to support his family by working at other jobs until his retirement at age 65. His daughters are grateful for his devotion and the many opportunities his hard work provided them.
He had fond memories of Lake Geneva and his days at UW Madison. Bob will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor, resilience, courage, strength, intelligence, love of the outdoors and travel. He was proud of his four daughters and their accomplishments.
Preceded in death by Deirdre (2005); daughter Mary (2010); and sister Dorothy. Survived by loving daughters Laura, Andrea (Christopher), Sarah; grandchildren Molly and Nico; niece Rosemary, nephews Michael and David.
Sincere thanks to the staff at N.C. Little Hospice in Edina for their expert and loving care of our Dad, and to the staff at Parkwood where he thrived in the last two years. Memorials to the American Indian College Fund: collegefund.org. Condolences to National Cremation Society: www.nationalcremation.com/state/minnesota.