SHARON—Roger C. Baker, 78, of Sharon, WI, passed away on July 6, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. A visitation will be held on July 12, from 10:00 a.m.—1:00 p.m. at the funeral home (515 Center St., Lake Geneva, 53147), with a service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Bob Kamps of Como Community Church officiating. Interment will take place at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.