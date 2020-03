Roger “Duke” Hill, 84, Cape Canaveral, Florida, formerly of Lake Geneva, passed away on February 21, 2020 in Merritt Island, Florida.

He is survived by his children Bill, Ron (Susan), and Jackie; grandchildren Jennifer, Heather, Lisa, Nicole, Kristen, and Brandon; great-grandchildren; and sisters Candy, Billie and Judy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally, and daughter, Pam.