Roland W. Schroeder of Lake Geneva, passed peacefully to eternal life on Tuesday, May 12, at Golden Years nursing home in Lake Geneva; he was 86 years old. Roland was born in Chicago, Illinois. He was the son of the late Dorothy and Herman Schroeder. Moving to Lake Geneva as a teen, his parents owned Schroeder’s Resort on Lake Como, which he later ran with his own family. He loved the lake and the business, particularly speaking with customers and early-morning fisherman. On weekends, friends and neighbors generally found him waving from his John Deere tractor or raking the shoreline. A founding member of the Lake Como Lake Committee, Roland was a passionate conservationist and advocate for the lake. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as teaching others about outdoor interests. Roland was a certified boating, hunting, and snowmobile instructor, training many in our community to safely enjoy these activities. He relished events for Ducks Unlimited and listening to country music. A Badger High graduate, Roland was deeply committed to his community. He served as deputy sheriff for Walworth County, president of the Woods School board, and youngest officer of the Lake Geneva Masonic Lodge. He loved and served his country as an aerial photographer in the Navy and through volunteerism in the American Legion. For 27 years, he worked as a systems analyst for American Motors and Chrysler Corporation in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Roland was the beloved husband of Madeline Schroeder for 63 years. He was the loving father of Lisa Bryson and her husband John of Brookfield, WI; Amy Kalaigian and her husband Chris of Doylestown, PA; and Eric Schroeder and his wife Michelle of Eddyville, KY. He was the proud grandfather of Elizabeth, Megan, and Abby Bryson; Ryan, Alex, and Maddy Kalaigian; and Kyle, Cole, and Leah Schroeder. He is survived by his brother Robert Schroeder and his sister-in-law Mary Lou of Lake Geneva. A celebration of life is pending until further notice. Memorials in Roland’s name may be made to The Lake Como Lake Committee, W3724 South Shore Drive, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is proudly serving the family.