March 28, 1958 May 26, 2022

TWIN LAKES—Ronald J. Von Seth, 64, recently passed away peacefully at his home in Twin Lakes, WI after a courageous battle with cancer. Loving son of Ruth Von Seth and the late Jacob Von Seth. Loving father of sons: Jacob (MJ) Von Seth and Jason Von Seth. Loving brother of Lynn (Mark) Johnson and Gary (JoAnne) Von Seth.

Ron worked as a steamfitter for 42 years for Kaelber, Lee Mechanical and Dynacoil. He was a devoted member of the Local #118 Plumbers/Steamfitters Union. He enjoyed watching Wisconsin sports: Packers, Bucks, and Brewers, hunting, fishing, and spending time in Northern Wisconsin.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Drive, Twin Lakes, WI from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., followed by a private graveside service at Bloomfield Cemetery. Online condolences can be submitted at haaselockwoodfhs.com.

Ron’s family is deeply grateful for the incredible service of the Lombardi Cancer Center, Aurora Healthcare and the Aurora Hospice Team.