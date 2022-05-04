Feb. 12, 1941—April 23, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—Ronald “Ron” Laveen Wenzel, age 81, of Lake Geneva, WI died on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Kathy Hospice in West Bend, WI. Ron was born on February 12, 1941, son of the late Hugo and Ardelia (Kline) Wenzel.

Ron and Carol (Stanley) married on December 28, 1959. Ron proudly served as a United States Marine for four years as a Rifleman and in the Military Police (MP). He embarked in missions on board the USS Noble, including Operation Swan Dive. Ron was a recipient of a Good Conduct Medal, and honorably discharged as a Lance Corporal.

After his military service, Ron took over the family business, Wenzel Well Drilling established in 1932 and he ran it until 1990. Ron then owned and operated Ron Wenzel Trucking. He concluded his career with Liqui Grow of Elkhorn driving truck and fixing equipment. Ron enjoyed spending time at his shop restoring cars, trucks, and antique tractors. Ron’s greatest love was God and his family.

Ron is survived by his wife Carol; and his children: Charla (Scott) Case, Shawn Wenzel, and Ronda (Christopher) Ojstrsek; grandchildren: Tylor and Isabel Wenzel, and Avary, Calissa, and Gabrielle Ojstrsek; and sister Sandra Hayen. Ron is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Deborah Lynn Wenzel, and siblings; Joanne Polzin and James Wenzel.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street, Delavan, WI from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Funeral will take place following visitation at 11:00 AM Officiated by Pastor Robert P. Rickman. Ron will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan, WI following the funeral service.

Memorials may be made in Ron’s name to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Steet, Delavan, WI 53115; or the Fisher House, 5000 W. National Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53295. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.