1954—2020
Ronald W. Pierson, 65 passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home in Vernon Hills, IL. He was born on August 7, 1954 in Racine, WI and was formerly of Lake Geneva, living in Vernon Hills for the past 13 years. Ron worked in the hospitality industry in Lake Geneva and enjoyed all Wisconsin Sports, but most of all the Green Bay Packers.
Surviving are his wife of 13 years, Robin Pierson; daughter, Samantha (Jamie) Popp; son, Kyle Dailey; granddaughter, Makayla; mother, Arlene Nelson; siblings, Mark (Lisa), David (Jackie), Tim (Lisa) and Susan Pierson; beloved Aunt, Nancy Pierson and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Pierson and step-father, Tim Nelson.
For more information visit : Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville www.burnettdane.com
