Ronald W. Pierson, 65 passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home in Vernon Hills, IL. He was born on August 7, 1954 in Racine, WI and was formerly of Lake Geneva, living in Vernon Hills for the past 13 years. Ron worked in the hospitality industry in Lake Geneva and enjoyed all Wisconsin Sports, but most of all the Green Bay Packers.