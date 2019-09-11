Ronald Weber
Aug. 31, 2019
Ronald Weber age 77, a long-time resident of Lake Geneva passed away in peace on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Aurora Hospital in Summit, WI. He was the loving father of Ronald Anthony Weber, Danette (Chris) Pontikis and cherished friend Sue Holder. Proud G-pa to Christo (7) and Mateo (4) Pontikis. He is survived by brother, sisters, nieces and nephews. Ron will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a man who was a loving father and grandfather. He was a business owner, tool and die maker that can fix and make just about anything, a great storyteller, funny and the man with all the answers. A regular guest and friend to Grandma Vickie's and Torcaso's Shoe repair. The most important role for Ron was a loving pet owner to Mr. Wilson his black scottie. Ron will be greatly missed. A private family celebration will be held. For any condolences, please send them to the Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home (515 Center Street, Lake Geneva) and they will be forwarded to the family. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.