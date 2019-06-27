Ronald W. Zink, 67, of Lake Geneva, passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Ron was born on July 3, 1951, in Elkhorn, the son of the late Clyde and Arlee (Bronson) Zink. He married Betsy West on August 28, 1976, in Lake Geneva and she preceded him in death on August 20, 2007. Ron was employed with the City of Lake Geneva Street division unit for 37 ½ years retiring in 2008. Surviving is his significant other Theresa Blazier, children Wesley (Christina) Zink and Kevin (Bobbie Jo West) Zink. He was the former father-in-law of Rachel Zink and has 6 grandchildren Michael, Maggie, Mylee, Dylan, Austin and Ethan; with one on the way Serenity Zink. Also surviving him is his brother Raymond Zink, other family members and many friends. Ron is preceded in death by his wife, parents and sister Barbara Hatcher. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.