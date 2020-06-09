× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1943—2020

Rudolph “Rudy” Anderson, 77yrs of Lake Como. Passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI. He was born to the William and Stella (Kosup) Anderson on January 18, 1943 in Chicago, IL. He married Valerie Tresnak in August of 1987 in Lake Como, WI and she preceded him in death on November 16, 2016.

He is survived by his daughter Belinda Harris, grandchildren Melissa and Michael Loranger, his sister Phyllis Granahan, his brother Bill (Linda) Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and sister Estelle. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Retired employee of United Airlines.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday June 8th, 2020 from 11am until 1pm with a funeral service at 1pm with Pastor Bob Kamps officiating. Due to recent health concerns we are still observing social distancing Please take note that we are allowing 50 people into the funeral home at a time to give condolences. Thank you for your cooperation. Private Interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Family