Russell F. Kube Jr.

He was born on December 13, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois; the son of the late Russell and Irene Kube. He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Shirley Kube, as well as his children from his first marriage, Brian (Tracy), and Staci (Jeff); and grandchildren, Brian Jr., Kayla, Ayden, Jason and Kaitlyn. Russ proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1967-1971, reaching the rank of Sergeant. He was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal while serving as a security policeman with the 8th Security Police Squadron, 8th Combat Support Group, at Ubon Airfield in Thailand from 1969-1970. He worked as a cable splicer for Illinois Bell at the Westmont, IL branch and retired after 25 years. Russ went on to work for Brunk Industries as a material handler in Lake Geneva, WI and retired after 19 years of service. Russ really enjoyed being outdoors, especially working on his lawn and doing projects around the house. He was a fan of the Chicago Blackhawks and the Packers (as long as they were not playing the Chicago Bears!) and enjoyed trips to Laughlin and West Wendover, Nevada, making great memories. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was good at making others laugh.