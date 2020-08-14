Ruth A. Kunesh (nee Conard)

Ruth A. Kunesh 90, passed away on August 2, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, August 10, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help (2322 S. 106th St.) 12PM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 2PM. Private Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorials to Capuchin Community Services PO Box 05830 Milwaukee, WI 53205. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.