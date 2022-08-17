Dec. 6, 1925—Aug. 4, 2022

FONTANA—Ruth Marie (Bercher) Stelling loving wife of the late Norman Edmund Stelling, died August 4, 2022, age 96, at the residence of her daughter Julie Sorensen in Chanhassen, MN. A resident of Fontana for over 60 years Ruth was born Saint Nicholas Day December 6, 1925 in Chicago, IL to Alloysius and Gertrude (Stanner) Bercher.

The second of five children survived by Robert and preceded in death by Alloysius Jr., Walter and James.

Ruth loved to wave the flag on July 4th and delighted in all things Christmas, but nothing compared to her joy of family.

Ruth and Norman were devoted parents to Bonnie M. (Fred) Vance, Fairchild, WI, Thomas E. (Lorraine Bassett), Lake Geneva, WI, Michael A. (Marsha Stein), Fairplay, CO, Julie K. (Greg) Sorensen Chanhassen, MN, and Robert R (Shari Mears) Libertyville, IL.

Ruth’s kind and loving nature provided unconditional love, guidance and gentle support to 13 grandchildren: Benjamin (Kerry Ramseier), Jason (Kelly Melnik), and Neil (Nicole Palermo) Vance; Jenny (Sam) Koplitz, Amy Stelling (Mark Litchfield), Christina (Brian) Raboine; Kevin Stelling, Kelly (Ryan) Stamper; Blake (Stephanie Tupper) Sorensen, Jessica (Kevin) Brian, Nicholas Sorensen, Jared Sorensen and Katie Stelling. Ruth’s love was extended through unending hugs and kisses to 18 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Toynton Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth, WI, and at 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, August 22, 2022 at St Benedict Catholic Church, 137 Dewey Avenue, Fontana, WI. Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. followed by internment at Cobblestone Cemetery, Walworth WI.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.