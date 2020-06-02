Salvador G. Ruiz, 97yrs of Johnsburg, IL and recently of Elkhorn, WI passed away to eternal life on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the RidgeStone Terrace in Elkhorn, WI. Private family visitation will be held at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery (1101 Cemetery Road, Lake Geneva) at 11 a.m. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Ruiz family.