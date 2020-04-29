Samuel T. Grosso

Sam cherished time with his family. They enjoyed playing board games and tennis as well as going for walks together. Sam appreciated their summer vacations with relatives in northern Wisconsin as well as their trips hiking through mountains, admiring waterfalls, and exploring cities.

An exceptional husband and father, Sam said that he was most proud of his family. He gave his wife and daughters a foundation of unconditional love and heartfelt encouragement that will forever support them as they create their own paths through life. He would want his family to view each life experience as an adventure.

When Sam was diagnosed with pleural mesothelioma in September 2018, he met this challenge with steadfast optimism and determination. He was admired for his positive attitude and commitment to improving his health. Even in his final days he continued treatments and strived to complete his projects despite great difficulty. Sam’s unwavering will to live and optimism that he would beat the odds were a testament to his strength and appreciation for life. He died from mesothelioma about one and a half years after his diagnosis. Sam’s kind heart, gentle spirit, and devotion to his family were palpable until the day he died. His love was an honor and blessing to many people who will carry it with them throughout their lives.