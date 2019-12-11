May 18, 1940—December 8, 2019

Sandra M. Brieschke, 79 of Lake Como, passed away Sunday, at her residence. She was born May 18, 1940 in Chicago, IL the Daughter of Edward and Margaret (Schmidtke) Peters.

She married Donald Brieschke on May 18, 1957 in Chicago, IL; he preceded her in death on December 3, 2016. Sandra was a Nurse at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago, IL until she retired.

She is survived by sons Terence and Tom Brieschke, daughter Mary Ann (Patrick) Peterson; brother James (Dorothy) Peters; grandchildren Keith (Roxann) and Bambi; great-grandchildren Larisa, Jasmine, twins Griffin and Lydia; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (515 Center Street, Lake Geneva), followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church (148 Main Street, Lake Geneva) at 1:30 p.m. She will be laid to rest with her husband on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice, IL. Memorials can be to the Lakeland Animal Shelter (Lakeland Animal Shelter, Attention: Donations, P.O. Box 1000, Elkhorn, WI 53121). Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.