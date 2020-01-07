Scott James Beveridge, age 51, passed away on December 23, 2019 in his Chicago, IL home. A ‘Celebration of Life’ is planned for Saturday, February 22nd (details to be posted by the family soon). In Scott’s loving memory, please honor any local community sports team, animal rescue shelter, or one of the foundations of the Chicago Blackhawks, Bears or Cubs.

Scott came into the world on the 23rd and was called home to our Lord on the 23rd, reuniting with his mother Rita, who predeceased him in December 2009. The youngest of three children of James (Jim) Beveridge and the late Rita Kolconay Beveridge, Scott was born in Springfield, IL and raised in Lake Geneva, WI from the age of 4. Scott was a graduate of Big Foot High School and Carroll University and was a standout athlete in football, baseball and basketball, a collegiate NCAA Division III letterman in football, and a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Scott wore many jersey numbers from little league through college, with his signature #35 for the Carroll Pioneers worn around his neck for the rest of his life. Scott worked in Chicago his entire professional life, primarily in the print/digital document and beverage industries.