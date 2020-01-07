Scott James Beveridge, age 51, passed away on December 23, 2019 in his Chicago, IL home. A ‘Celebration of Life’ is planned for Saturday, February 22nd (details to be posted by the family soon). In Scott’s loving memory, please honor any local community sports team, animal rescue shelter, or one of the foundations of the Chicago Blackhawks, Bears or Cubs.
Scott came into the world on the 23rd and was called home to our Lord on the 23rd, reuniting with his mother Rita, who predeceased him in December 2009. The youngest of three children of James (Jim) Beveridge and the late Rita Kolconay Beveridge, Scott was born in Springfield, IL and raised in Lake Geneva, WI from the age of 4. Scott was a graduate of Big Foot High School and Carroll University and was a standout athlete in football, baseball and basketball, a collegiate NCAA Division III letterman in football, and a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Scott wore many jersey numbers from little league through college, with his signature #35 for the Carroll Pioneers worn around his neck for the rest of his life. Scott worked in Chicago his entire professional life, primarily in the print/digital document and beverage industries.
Scott was a life-long fan of the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Blackhawks and a collegiate Big 10 fan (ironically he was partial to the Illini). Above all, Scott enjoyed the world travel he shared with his love and life partner, Anu Kumar, who survives him. Together, they traveled to dozens of countries on 4 continents over 20 years.
Affectionately known to his family and life-long friends as Scotty, Scott is also survived by his devoted father, Jim Beveridge (Walworth, WI); two sisters, Susan Beveridge (Chicago, IL) and Dawn Beveridge Ripkey (Scott) (Fontana, WI); nephew, Matt Ripkey (Chicago, IL) and niece Hannah Ripkey (Chicago, IL); uncles/aunts: Ken (Carole) Kolconay (Park Ridge, IL), Rolf Kolconay (Charleston, SC); cousins: John Kolconay, Lindsay Kolconay Rynearson (Jon) ,Brooke Kolconay Bryand (Dave) and their children: Millie Kolconay, Riggs and Ella Rynearson and Cal and Lily Bryand.
